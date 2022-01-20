Nigerian reality tv star Omashola, fiancée expecting first child together

Nigerian reality star, Omashola has revealed that he is expecting a baby with his partner.

The Big Brother Naija star shared the fascinating news on his Instagram page during the early hours of today, Thursday, January 11.

He posted a video of his fiancee undergoing a CT scan and wrote;

Read also: BBNaija star, Omashola, proposes to partner inside aquarium (Video)

”All these years I was thinking my pee pee didn’t work, finally we got a very long leg start. #eyitemi”

The Nigerian reality star already has a 7-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now