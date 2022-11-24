Nigerian reality tv star, Pere Egbi, reveals intention to become a preacher

Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Pere Egbi has revealed that one of his dreams and aspirations is to become a preacher.

According to the reality star and Nollywood actor, he looks forward to preaching before ‘tens of millions’ one day.

The reality star who gained mainstream prominence after participating in the 2021 Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes edition added that standing on the pulpit is one of the last things he wants to do before leaving earth.

Pere had this to say on Thursday morning:

“Forget this celebrity BS, I’m gonna stand on the pulpit someday and I’d preach the gospel to tens of millions. It’s my dream. The one last thing I have to do before leaving earth.”

