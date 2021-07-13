Nigerian secret police arrests Israeli filmmakers over alleged contact with IPOB

The Department of State Service (DSS) on Tuesday arrested three Israeli filmmakers in the South-East.

The trio, who were shooting a documentary on the Jewish ancestry in Africa, were arrested by the secret police for allegedly having contacts with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Those arrested were a Zionist activist, Rudy Rochman, Noam Leibman and French-Israeli journalist, E. David Benaym.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry, which confirmed the arrest of the men, said they were in Nigeria to shoot a film titled: “We Were Never Lost,” a documentary exploring Jewish communities in Kenya, Madagascar, Uganda, and Nigeria.

Family members of one of the men said the allegations were entirely unfounded.

The Israeli Embassy in Nigeria is currently in contact with Nigerian authorities on the matter.

