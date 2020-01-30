Nigerian security chiefs have overstayed their positions, exhibited crass incapacity –Senator

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, has added his voice to the growing calls for the sacking of Nigeria’s security chiefs over the growing insecurity in the country.

In a statement from his Media Office, on Thursday, Bamidele who is representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District said that the creation of State Police is the best panacea to subdue insecurity pummeling all the geo-political zones across the nation.

He also added that Nigeria’s security chiefs should be sacked as they have overstayed in their respective positions and exhibited crass incapacity and ineptitude to tackle insecurity in the country.

Bamidele said: “We must understand who we are and our history to even understand who we were and where we are. We must not forget our 300 years of slavery and plundering as a people. We must not forget that was followed by another 100 years (1861-1960) of colonial exploitation of our land. and then of course 29 years of military intervention in our politics and many years of civilian misrule.

“Our old order is crumbling. That’s the issue. It is not a peculiarity of Nigeria. Other civilised societies went through this. But when an old order is crumbling, it doesn’t matter who is responsible. What is important is that those who are in control must be ready to fix the crises. Even if we are responsible we would be guilty of conspiracy if we don’t do what we are supposed to do.

“I think enduring legislative intervention is needed. We have to amend the Constitution to accommodate more modern and shrewd strategies that can decentralise how we police our people.

“The Senate had addressed this issue decisively on the need to restructure our security architecture. Restructuring is something that will pervade many areas of our lives. However, how can we talk about restructuring our security architecture if the entire world is talking about a new world police order, because the old order is crumbling or has crumbled in many parts of the world?

“The whole world is talking about a new world economic and political order but we are seated here finding it difficult to respond to our own order that is crumbling. We need to change our security architecture. Primarily is the fact that we need a new police order in this country.

“There is a difference between federal and national police. Federal police is what we have. And it is what has not been able to serve us. Although It was good for sometimes. Even under Sunday Adewusi and every other; in 2020, Nigeria must not be left out in the new order. Legislative intervention is what we need. Why is it so difficult to amend our constitution? Who is afraid of state police that our people are clamoring for.

“Our people want security architecture restructured. Our people also feel our service chiefs have overstayed and there is a need for new blood to be injected into the fold. We are told that a service Chief has served 40 years in the service by 2020 and how it is time for them to bow out and allow new ideas to take the centre stage to bail us out of this conundrum”, he stated.

