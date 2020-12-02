Nigerian Senate approves reconstruction of road linking Kano with Niger Republic

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday approved the immediate reconstruction and dualisation of the Kano-Danbatta- Kazaure-Daura-Niger border road.

The Senate took the resolution after adopting a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by the Senator representing Kano North Senatorial District, Jubrin Barau.

The motion, which was co-sponsored by Senator Baba-Kaita Ahmad, representing Katsina North Senatorial District, was adopted without any objection in record time.

The senator had maintained that the road from Kano State to Niger Republic would be of economic importance to the country and called for immediate reconstruction work on the highway.

During the extra-ordinary plenary, the President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan, called for quick adoption of the motion, saying road project was a key part of the economic recovery programme of the current administration.

Senator George Sekibo, representing Rivers East in the upper chamber, cited Order 10 of the Senate Standing Rules, saying the Nigerian Senate did not have the required quorum to deliberate on such an important issue.

But Lawan overruled him and urged the senators to quickly adopt the motion.

