Politics
Nigerian separatist groups to hold protest at UN, says Miyetti Allah a govt-funded terrorist group
The Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination (NINAS) will today, September 14, begin a protest at the United Nations to press home their demands for a referendum.
This was disclosed by the Chairman of the coalition, Prof. Banji Akintoye, in a statement in which he reiterated the group’s resolve to stage a one-million man march from September 14 to 24 at the UN headquarters in New York, to coincide with the 76th UN General Assembly, which starts on Tuesday.
The group also accused the Nigerian government of funding terrorist groups to carry out acts against people in some parts of the country.
In the statement issued on Monday by his Communications Manager, Maxwell Adeleye, Akintoye said the protest was to draw the “attention of world leaders to state-sponsored terrorism against the people of the Middle Belt and southern Nigeria.”
Akintoye added that the protest would also show to the world the genocide being perpetrated by killer herdsmen in the name of grazing in different parts of Nigeria.
Read also: ‘No plan to repeal anti-open grazing law,’ Benue govt tells Miyetti Allah
“The UN should conduct referendums for the peoples in the South and the Middle Belt to determine whether they still wanted to be part of Nigeria or wanted independent nations,” the statement reads.
“We want an end to the ethno-religious killings in Nigeria. We want the government of Nigeria to stop funding terrorism against us. What is happening today in Nigeria is a state-sponsored terrorism.
“The herdsmen you see in the South and the Middle Belt today are different from the nomadic herdsmen we grew up to know.
“The current ones are imported members of ISIS, Al-Qaeda, ISWAP and Boko Haram terrorists being masqueraded as bandits.
“By the grace of God, we shall be demanding from the world leaders to declare Miyyeti Allah as a terrorist group. It is dangerous to the safety and peace of the South and the Middle Belt people to call Miyyeti Allah a trade union.
“It is a terrorist group being supported by the current Fulanised government of Nigeria with a mission to overrun the indigenous people,” Akintoye added.
