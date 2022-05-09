Nigerian shareholders’ bourse investment grows N521.56bn strong amid bulls dominance

The Nigerian stock market remains in a bullish position, as it continued in an upward trajectory on Monday, following a growth of 1.89% in market value.

This represents a N521.56 billion gain in the equity capitalisation which jumped to N27.98 trillion, against the N27.45 trillion it settled at on Friday.

The All Share Index rose to 51,902.48, up from 50,935.03, as value of market equity shares appreciated by 967.45 basis points this evening.

Trading closed with investors exchanging 337.56 million shares, at the cost of N5.55 billion in 7,684 deals on Monday.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that on Friday, the capital market had recorded over 466.28 million shares traded in 7,442 deals, worth N5.30 billion.

Nigerian Breweries topped the gainers chart, as its share gained N7 in value, to rise from N70 per share to N77.

Cadbury share was up by N1.35kobo to move from N13.55kobo to N14.90kobo per share.

Royal Exchange share gained N0.10kobo to move from N1.01 to N1.11kobo per share.

Champion Brew gained N0.33kobo to end trading with N3.67kobo from N3.34kobo per share.

International Breweries gained N0.65kobo, to close at N7.40kobo from N6.75kobo per share.

Transcohot led the top five losers after recording a loss of N0.45kobo from its market price, to drop from N4.50kobo to N4.05 per share.

Guinness share dropped N10.55kobo to end trading at N99.45kobo from N110 per share.

Multiverse was next, losing 9.09 percent to end trading with N0.20kobo from N0.22kobo per share.

Wapic depreciated from N0.45kobo to N0.42kobo per share after losing 6.67 percent during trading.

Sunu Assurance lost 6.06 percent of its market price, dropping from N0.33kobo to N0.31kobo per share.

The top trading equities today are Transcorp, which led with 37.75 million shares traded at a value of N45 million.

GTCO followed with 24.75 million shares valued at N580.62 million.

Zenith Bank was next with 21.19 million shares worth N521.66 million.

AccessCorp sold 19.34 million shares worth N185.44 million, while First Bank traded 15.84 million valued at N190.26 million.

