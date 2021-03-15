Nigerian singer, 2 Face Idibia calls out African leaders for ill treatment of citizens | Ripples Nigeria

Veteran Nigerian singer, 2 Face Idibia has taken to social media to drag African political leaders for oppressing their citizens.

In a post shared via his Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 14, 2021; the music star and activist slammed African leaders and the elites for using their powers to oppress the poor.

Dear African leaders/rulers and elites, what are you guys using your so-called power for?

Cos your power is nothing if it is only used for the oppression of your people,” he wrote.

Just a simple question. #RiddleMeThis #UnWashTheBrainWasher.”

Idibia is not just known for his singing prowess but activism.

The singer has at several times called out the government over its decisions and governing style.

