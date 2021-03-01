Nigerian singer, CDQ knocks Burna Boy for disrespecting ex-Super Eagles star, Obafemi Martins | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian recording artiste, CDQ has knocked his colleague, Burna Boy, and members of his gang for disrespecting former Nigerian international striker, Obafemi Martins.

CDQ, who reacted to the matter on his Twitter handle, said the two-time Grammy nominee, and members of his entourage lack discipline and respect for deriding the former Super Eagles forward.

The singer expressed disappointment at the poor attitude displayed by Burna Boy.

He urged his colleague to apologize as soon as possible so as to avoid a similar drama in the near future.

CDQ wrote: “I still can’t phantom that an artiste just disrespected Obagoal on thinking he’s now bigger n say e don get mouth pass Obafemi Martins. I imagine how he was able to go back home n sleep comfortably without conscience in this same Lagos. Igbagbè manshe awa eda ooo

“Burna for the first time I’m disappointed in u!!!!! U and ur boys need to go and apologize to Obagoal now! No let dem dey deceive u wit ur village title say african gi-ant com dey disrespect Oba Eko lonpe bi. Obafemi Martins is not anybody’s mate. If we dey cry make we dey see

“U don’t disrespect anyone in my circle and I look d other way, no way.”

However, Burna Boy is yet to react to the accusations leveled against him by CDQ.

