Nigerian singer, Daffy Blanco, urges DMW artiste, Peruzzi to take heed as she dreams of his death

Daffy Blanco, a UK-based Nigerian artiste, has taken to her Instagram platform to claim that DMW artiste, Peruzzi died in a nightmare she recently had.

Blanco’s premonition is coming barely 48 hours after the demise of Peruzzi’s friend, Obama DMW who died of a suspected heart failure on Tuesday afternoon.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, June 30, the UK-based artiste who once accused Peruzzi of rape in 2020 stated that ‘her head honcho was gone’.

Here is what she posted;

“I wanna use this hour, this minute and this second to get this off my chest …

“I just realized how we take 24 hours for granted !!!

“A few days ago I came across some pictures and videos of me and Peruzzi I watched them and laughed so much not to mention the conversations and our fights lol,” Daffy Blanco wrote.

“Apart from everything that happen we were once cool, we spoke the same language and shared the same pain of losing our mothers. Sometimes we joked and sometimes we spoke so deep that at times we even got emotional. Day before yesterday I had a bad dream that he was gone.”

“In that very dream I was crying and so emotional I kept saying no no it’s not possible, Not My Huncho ….! When I woke up thanked God that it was just a dream. Please take care of yourself please be safe …!!! Life to short for me to hold grudges in forgiveness we heal. Love wins #forgiveness #lifetoshort.”

In January 2020, Daffy Blanco had accused the Nigerian singer who is signed to Davido’s DMW of sexually molesting her.

By Adekunle Fajana…

