Nigerian singer, Falz mocks 2023 presidential aspirants

Nigerian singer, Folarin Falana aka Falz, has reacted to the growing number of politicians vying for the presidency in the 2023 general elections.

At least 30 aspirants are vying for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket while 15 politicians will slug it out for the right to represent the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in next year’s election.

The singer, who shared his opinion on Instagram on Tuesday evening, described the number of people vying for the country’s President at this point as ridiculous.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had ordered the 18 political parties in the country to complete their primaries by June 3.

