Nigerian singer, Faze, loses twin sister two days to their birthday | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian recording artiste, Faze, real name Chibuzor Orji has taken to social media to announce the death of his twin sister just two days prior to their birthday celebration.

He made this announcement on his social media platform on Monday evening.

Sharing the devastating news on Instagram, the singer wrote;

“It’s a sad day. My Twin sister has left me just two days to our birthday. We the Oji family take strength in knowing that she’ll never have to deal with this world’s problems anymore. We know she’s in a better place now.”

Faze, who is also an actor, was a member of the defunct Nigerian hip hop group Plantashun Boyz, along with BlackFace Naija and 2face Idibia.

The group split up in 2004 and each member of the group has gone on to launch solo careers.

