Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, announces arrival of twins | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian recording artiste, Kizz Daniel has announced the arrival of his twin babies.

The singer who is also celebrating his 27th birthday today, May 1 took to the social media platform, Instagram to announce that he is now a father.

Kizz Daniel revealed that he has christened his twins, Jelani and Jalil.

Read what he shared on Instagram;

“ᴛʜᴇʀᴇ ɪꜱ ɴᴏ ʙᴇᴛᴛᴇʀ ᴡᴀʏ ᴛᴏ ᴄᴇʟᴇʙʀᴀᴛᴇ ᴍʏ ʙɪʀᴛʜᴅᴀʏ, ᴛʜᴀɴ ᴀɴɴᴏᴜɴᴄɪɴɢ ᴛʜᴇ ᴀʀʀɪᴠᴀʟ ᴏꜰ ᴍʏ ꜱᴏɴꜱ… ᴊᴇʟᴀɴɪ & ᴊᴀʟɪʟ”

Kizz Daniel has now joined the elongating list of single fathers in the Nigerian music industry.

By Adekunle Fajana…

