Nigerian singer, Simi highlights women’s challenges in music industry | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian singer, Simi, has explained some of the ordeals women have to go through in the music industry.

In a post on her Twitter handle, Simi explained some female artistes do not receive the respect they deserve in the industry.

The singer, who decried the gender inequality in the music industry, stressed that male artistes are given more opportunities than their female counterparts.

The mother of one added that she is prepared to spearhead a campaign that would help struggling female artistes to achieve success in the industry.

Simi wrote: “Tbh some of the things I have experienced – specifically as a woman – in this industry.

“They will try to pit you against other women.

“Try to redefine your value.

“Try to get in your head and remodel your self-esteem.

“And I have even had it easier than many.”

