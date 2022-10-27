Nigerian singer, Tems, joins Rihanna on soundtrack for Black Panther 2

Nigerian recording artiste, Tems and award-winning international musician, Rihanna will be working together for the soundtrack of the blockbuster movie, Black Panther 2.

Rihanna, who has remained passive in the music industry for some time now, will be releasing “Lift Me Up”, a soundtrack to the Marvel movie, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’

Rihanna teased a video of the track via her Twitter page on Wednesday, and captioned the post, “Lift me up. 10.28.2022.”

Rihanna co-wrote “Lift Me Up” with Nigeria’s Tems; music producer, Ludwig Göransson; and Black Panther’s director, Ryan Coogler, Billboard reports.

The track, which will be released on November 4, was written as a tribute to the lead star of the first Black Panther film, Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 at the age of 43.

In a press statement, Tems said, “After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life.”

She continued;

“I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them

“Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

