Entertainment
Nigerian singer, Tems, joins Rihanna on soundtrack for Black Panther 2
Nigerian recording artiste, Tems and award-winning international musician, Rihanna will be working together for the soundtrack of the blockbuster movie, Black Panther 2.
Rihanna, who has remained passive in the music industry for some time now, will be releasing “Lift Me Up”, a soundtrack to the Marvel movie, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’
READ ALSO:Music star, Tems, reveals she used to steal to make ends meet
Rihanna teased a video of the track via her Twitter page on Wednesday, and captioned the post, “Lift me up. 10.28.2022.”
lift me up
10.28.22 pic.twitter.com/hIvhUQP8Bj
— Rihanna (@rihanna) October 26, 2022
Rihanna co-wrote “Lift Me Up” with Nigeria’s Tems; music producer, Ludwig Göransson; and Black Panther’s director, Ryan Coogler, Billboard reports.
The track, which will be released on November 4, was written as a tribute to the lead star of the first Black Panther film, Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 at the age of 43.
In a press statement, Tems said, “After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life.”
She continued;
“I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them
“Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...