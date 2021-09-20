Entertainment
Nigerian singer, Tems speaks on collaboration with Drake
Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi aka Tems, has revealed how she worked with Canadian music star, Drake.
Tems, who came to limelight after featuring on Drake’s single, “Certified Lover Boy” said in an interview on Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning, she recorded her verse in the single in Nigeria.
She said: “Drake played me a beat and he was like “Would you hop on this?”
“I was like, ‘yeah, of course.’ And that was basically how it went. That song was recorded [virtually]. I recorded my part in Nigeria.”
Listen to what Tems had to say;
