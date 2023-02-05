Nigerian singer, Tems wins first Grammy award

Nigerian Afrobeats artiste, Temilade Openiyi aka Tems, on Sunday night won her first-ever Grammy award in the United States.

The singer got recognition in the “Best Melodic Rap Performance” category for her role in the 2022 hit song by Future “Wait for U.”

The song also featured Canadian rapper, Drake.

However, another Nigerian artiste, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu aka Burna Boy, lost out in the “Best Global Music Album” and the Best Global Music Performance” categories.

Burna Boy won Best Global Music Album for “Twice As Tall” in 2021.

