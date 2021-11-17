Nigerian skit maker, Cute Abiola, missing, allegedly detained by Navy

Nigerian skit maker and content creator, Cute Abiola real name Abiola Abdulgafar has been declared missing.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the comedian, who is also a Nigerian naval officer, left home on Monday, November 15 and was declared missing by friends and family 24 hours after he was unreachable.

Mr. Macaroni, Abiola’s colleague, had earlier taken to the microblogging site, Twitter to raise alarm over Abiola’s whereabouts.

“If the Nigerian Navy has any information to help Cute Abiola’s family and friends confirm his whereabouts or if he is in their custody, I think the honourable thing to do would be to clarify details surrounding his detention and put everyone’s mind at rest,” Mr Macaroni tweeted.

