Nigerian socialite Mompha gets N200m bail

Justice Mojisola Dada of an Ikeja Special Offenses Court on Tuesday, granted the Dubai-based social media celebrity, Ismailia Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha bail of N200 million with two sureties in like sum.

The court granted his application for bail filed through his lawyer, Gboyega Oyewole (SAN). Justice Dada ordered that one of the two sureties must own property valued at 100 Million within the jurisdiction.

The court also ordered his remand in the custody of a Correctional Center of his choice in Lagos pending perfection of his bail conditions while his international passport already submitted was to remain in custody of the court’s registrar.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on Monday, January 10 re-arrested Mompha and accused him of using his firm, Ismalob Global Investment Limited to launder funds obtained through unlawful activities and retention of alleged proceeds of crime.

