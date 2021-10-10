Nigerian socialite, Pretty Mike says marriage is an achievement

Nigerian night life aficionado, Pretty Mike, real name Eze-Nwaile Nwogu has opined in his Instagram post that marriage is an achievement regardless of people’s perspective about it.

He stated this in a post that he shared on the social media page, Instagram on Saturday.

According to the socialite, the society should not define what a beautiful marriage should be, instead, it should be the handiwork of the couple uniting.

Speaking in the post, Pretty Mike mentioned that most people in the society only claim ‘marriage is not success’ when they are unable to understand the value of coming together to build a family.

The opening part of his post reads;

”Don’t allow anybody to trick you by telling you that marriage is not an achievement..”

He continued;

“Marriage is a high achievement, an accomplishment and a beautiful union to see two people or more come together and build an awesome home and family together……

“But if you beg to differ , then I can only assume that your conclusions are offspring of a myopic perception or you are simply a product of a dysfunctional environment that never gave you the chance to appreciate the true beauty of marriage.”

