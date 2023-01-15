Nigerian, South African culture on display as Big Brother Titans begins today

There will be a display of culture from both Nigeria and South Africa as the much anticipated debut edition of reality TV show, Big Brother Titans, commences on Sunday.

The maiden edition of the show which will feature selected housemates from Nigeria and South Africa for the first time in a Big Brother House, will see the housemates engage in a battle of wits for the grand prize of $100,000.

While announcing the commencement of the show in a statement, the Executive Head, Content, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, said viewers will be treated to 10 weeks of “undiluted entertainment from the Big Brother Titans’ house.”

“This is a special fusion of Big Brother Naija and Big Brother Mzansi.

“For the next 72 days, housemates from the two giant nations, Nigeria, and South Africa, will be serving drama, energy, excitement and all round entertainment as they try to outwit one another for the $100,000 grand prize.

“Viewers will be enjoying special Biggie’s diary sessions, Head of House games, Friday night parties and tasks, live on the dedicated channels,” Tejumola said.

This first edition of Big Brother Titans will hold in South Africa and will have regular BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and BB Mzansi host, Lawrence Maleka, as co-hosts.

