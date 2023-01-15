Entertainment
Nigerian, South African culture on display as Big Brother Titans begins today
There will be a display of culture from both Nigeria and South Africa as the much anticipated debut edition of reality TV show, Big Brother Titans, commences on Sunday.
The maiden edition of the show which will feature selected housemates from Nigeria and South Africa for the first time in a Big Brother House, will see the housemates engage in a battle of wits for the grand prize of $100,000.
While announcing the commencement of the show in a statement, the Executive Head, Content, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, said viewers will be treated to 10 weeks of “undiluted entertainment from the Big Brother Titans’ house.”
“This is a special fusion of Big Brother Naija and Big Brother Mzansi.
READ ALSO:Tributes pour in as Nigerians mourn former Big Brother Naija contestant, Rico Swavey
“For the next 72 days, housemates from the two giant nations, Nigeria, and South Africa, will be serving drama, energy, excitement and all round entertainment as they try to outwit one another for the $100,000 grand prize.
“Viewers will be enjoying special Biggie’s diary sessions, Head of House games, Friday night parties and tasks, live on the dedicated channels,” Tejumola said.
This first edition of Big Brother Titans will hold in South Africa and will have regular BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and BB Mzansi host, Lawrence Maleka, as co-hosts.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...