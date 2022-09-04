Sports
Nigerian sprinter Nkwocha under investigation for doping
The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has handed Nigeria’s gold medal winner at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games Grace Nwokocha a provisional suspension for doping.
In a statement released on AIU’s official website on Saturday night, Nwokocha’s name was included on the list of athletes placed on provisional suspension for various doping offenses.
And according to the athletics body, Ostarine and lingadrol were found in Nwokocha’s sample A urine collected on August 3, 2022, at the Commonwealth Games.
The AIU said Nwokocha will be placed on provisional suspension pending the conclusion of investigations.
Read Also: Buhari commends Team Nigeria over 'harvest of medals' at 2022 Commonwealth Games
Nwokocha was part of Nigeria’s quartet that won gold in the women’s 4x100m relay team at this year’s Commonwealth Games.
Other members of the quartet are Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, and Rosemary Chukwuma.
According to World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules, when athletes are handed a provisional suspension, they are temporarily banned from competition before a final decision is taken at a hearing conducted.
