Nigerian Start-up emerges global best in Dubai

A Nigerian Start-up, Shap-Shap has won the Mobility and Logistics Innovation category challenge in the Supernova Challenge Pitch Competition at the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX), in the United Arab Emirates, Dubai.

Mrs Hadiza Umar, Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The Chief Executive Officer of Shap-Shap, Mr Khalil Halilu, who was among the two Nigerian Start-ups to enter the final stage of the competition was presented with a cash prize of $8,000.

Prof. Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, was elated by the success story, while describing the victory as a win for all Nigerians and a clarion call for investors to invest in Nigerian Start-ups.

“It shows that we are doing well, don’t forget that we have around seven unicorns in Africa, and five out of them originated from Nigeria.

“If you look at the competition up to semi-finals, we had nine start-ups and at the finals, we had two start-ups and now we have one winner.

“It is a clear indication that we are doing well, out of 90 countries and over 800 entries, the future is certainly bright for Nigeria when it comes to digital innovation and entrepreneurship,” Pantami said.

The Director-General of NITDA, Mr Kashifu Inuwa, while appraising the competition, said the solution Shap-Shap presented was going to impact not only Nigeria, but the global market.

“This shows that we have people with innovative ideas that can change the world positively,” he added.

