Nigerian startup, Coderina Edtech, partners NSSEC to support teachers. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Nigerian startup, Coderina Edtech, partners NSSEC to support teachers

National Senior Secondary School Education Commission (NSSEC) has announced a partnership with Not for Profit startup, Coderina Education and Technology Foundation, to help teachers prepare for future work.

Femi Niyi, Coderina BOT Chairman, confirmed the development in a media release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

The African startup bills itself as an independent non-profit organization Ed-Tech that works to promote ICT development, Youth Innovation, and Entrepreneurship in Africa.

Commenting on the partnership, The Executive Secretary of the NSSEC Prof. Benjamin Abakpa, said:

“As we work to raise a tech-savvy generation of students, we must also raise a generation of tech-savvy teachers.

“Coding should be part of the education curriculum, like other literacy and numeracy subjects. Coding is as much about creativity as it is about math, science, and problem-solving.”

Tech Trivia: Which verb describes installing an app outside an app store?

A. Uploading

B. Outloading

C. Backloading

D. Sideloading

Answer: see end of post

2. NIGCOMSAT to launch NIGCOMSAT 2 satellite to boost 5G network

The Nigerian Communications Satellite Ltd., NIGCOMSAT, has on Friday announced its plans to launch the NIGCOMSAT 2 satellite to boost the deployment of 5G network in Nigeria.

Read also:Indian Fintech startup, Yabx, expands footprints into Nigerian market. 1 other story and a trivia

The Deputy General Manager in charge of Satellite Control and Operations at NIGCOMSAT,. Anthony Orjinta, confirmed this in a meeting with technology stakeholders.

Once the launch is successful, 5G operations would be able to rely on the satellite for backhaul.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that Nigerian telecommunications operator, MTN, had officially launched its 5G service in the country targeting five cities in one month.

“Satelite has always been serving underserved areas because we all know that the cost of deploying terrestrial sites is quite expensive but fibre deployment is even more costly due to our environment,” explained Orjinta.

Meanwhile, NCC has rejected Airtel Africa’s bid to buy 3.5GHz spectrums for 5G deployment without participating in an auction.

3. India’s Skyroot makes first successful rocket launch

A 4-year-old Indian aerospace company, Skyroot, successfully launched the Vikram-S on Friday.

Pawan Goenka, the chairperson of IN-SPACe, Department of Space, confirmed the development in a media release.

Ripples Nigeria understands that the rocket launch is the first private rocket built by a startup to make a successful launch in India.

Skyroot aerospace is a Hyderabad-based company founded by Naga Bharath Daka and Pawan Kumar Chandana in 2018.

“I am happy to announce the successful completion of mission Prarambh, ‘the beginning’ of Skyroot Aerospace.

“The rocket VKS [Vikram-S] took off at an LEA (launch elevation) of 80 degrees and the azimuth of 100 degrees, achieved an altitude of 89.5 kilometers and a range of 121.2 kilometers — exactly what was planned by Skyroot Aerospace,” Goenka announced.

Trivia Answer: Sideload

Sideload is a verb that describes a local file transfer. Unlike uploading and downloading, which take place over the Internet, sideloading involves transferring a file from one local device to another.

By Kayode Hamsat

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now