Nigerian startup, eInvites, launches platform to automate invitation cards. 2 other things and a trivia

1. Nigerian startup, eInvites, launches platform to automate invitation cards



Lagos-based software as a service startup, eInvites, has launched a peer-to-peer design platform as it looks to automate how people can personalise, send and receive invitation cards.

Leveraging advanced design technology, the new platform helps users design, personalise as well as share e-invitations upon deployment.

Co-founded by Tunde Moses Aguda and Tunji Badru; the platform has continued to receive acceptance from persons and organisations looking to try options beyond the conventional method.

Being a software as a service platform, eInvites provides users with easy-to-use tools to create personalized e-invites while democratising the possibility of sending to recipients via active whatsapp numbers or email addresses.

Acknowledging how users are already leveraging digital tools to solve social challenges and enhance life; the startup, in a statement, published on its website, noted that the idea was to step up the game of how invitations are sent and received amongst hosts and guests.

2. Zambian startup Dawa Health seeks to expand venture



Dawa Health, a Zambian e-health platform, has announced intent to expand its venture into nearby countries.

The startup operates as a digital health platform empowering rural mothers, focusing on maternal health.

Dawa Health was founded in 2018 as a medical hardware startup.

According to local sources, Dawa Health prototyped a wearable device to monitor geriatrics medical parameters to be wirelessly transmitted to doctors for active monitoring.

Speaking on what inspired to the idea, co-founder and medical doctor Tafadzwa Munzwa, explained that the increasing number of maternal mortality in the region was a major concern.

The medical doctor said: “Coincidentally, my cousin was pregnant, and her experience and the unacceptably high numbers of maternal mortality in the region were the final push to pivot and focus on maternal health.”

Henceforth, the platform will look into the empowerment of mothers to receive remote maternal health while guiding them through the perinatal period.

3. Uganda’s Ridelink closes $150 000 in seed funding



Ridelink, an Uganda-based e-logistics tech startup, has closed $150 000 in a pre-seed funding round.

The round, according to the startup, was led by Ortus Africa Capital, Omidyar Network and African Leadership Academy’s Young Entrepreneurs Fund (Anzisha).

Daniel Mukisa, CEO of Ridelink, noted that the new raiser will help the startup build its technology to be globally competitive and robust.

Daniel said: “We plan on using the capital raised to build globally competitive and robust technology and accelerate our marketing campaigns.”

Since launch in 2017, Ridelink has been operating as an e-logistics platform connecting SMEs to a network of transport operators all on one simple and easy to use platform.

Today, the startup has helped over 250 SMEs in Uganda, and has deployed the services of over 2000 drivers.

