Nigerian startup, Traction, launches business management platform. 2 other things and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria

1. Nigerian startup launches one-stop-shop for business management



Nigerian payments startup, Traction Apps, has launched a new venture as a one-stop-shop management tool to run businesses, whether online or offline.

Initially founded in August 2020, the venture debuted with solution offerings around PoS, USSD and bank transfers.

Penetrating its industry, Traction Apps is an aggregated payments platform for SMEs, with additional management tools including inventory, invoicing and point of sale.

Speaking on the venture, Dolapo Adejuyigbe, the startup’s co-founder, noted that the goal is to help SMEs to run and grow their businesses.

He said: “Traction Apps is essentially building the Square for Africa.

“Several tech platforms are currently pushing online payment, however regarding offline or in-person payment, there still exists a gap to be filled as with card payments there is still a major time lag in getting PoS terminals, a high rate of declined transactions, and delayed confirmation of bank transfer payments and fraud alerts.”

Today, the startup has deployed its solution to over 1,000 clients, including SoFresh, Kuddy Cosmetics, Nuli, Studio 24 and Mypharmacy.

Tech Trivia: What did popular Nintendo company start as?

A. Card game company

B. Bet company

C. Restaurant

D. Motel

Answer: See end of post.

2. Agritech startup, Thrive, to commit new $1.75m fund to support Nigerian farmers



Thrive, an Abuja-based agritech startup, has launched a one-year farmer support project.

According to the startup, the aim is to support 50 000 smallholder farmers that grow rice, maize, and soybean in Nigeria.

Ayodeji Arikawe, Co-Founder, explained that the initiative forms part of the agritech’s commitment to strengthening value chains in the country.

However, the programme is said to be supported and conducted in collaboration with the USAID-funded West Africa Trade & Investment Hub (Trade Hub).

Ayodeji Arikawe further noted that the idea was to support smallholder farmers, with special interest for women and youth.

He said: “Existing efforts to support smallholder farmers tend to follow traditional approaches to boost their agricultural productivity, such as commercial firms integrating them into value chains through modern inputs.

“We know that most smallholder farmers, particularly women and youth, require more nuanced support to facilitate their participation in markets and, ultimately, increase food security and incomes at the household and national levels.”

3. Twitter launches Stories-like ads on platform



American micro-blogging website, Twitter, has announced launching a new Stories-like ads to its Fleets feature, a development venture analysts have described as aimed to take on Facebook and Snapchat.

On Twitter, Fleets are disappearing tweets that sit in a row at the top of users’ Twitter handles on smartphones.

According to Twitter senior product manager Justin Hoang and Austin Evers, global product marketing manager, the feature appears as a full-screen post for advertisers.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to press.

The statement reads:

“Fleet ads are full-screen billboards for advertisers. Appearing in between Fleets from people, these ads are all about connecting your message with the everyday. Fleet ads are a space for brands to be creative: go behind the scenes, have a creator take over your account, or share a hot take.

“Starting today, Fleet ads will be visible to a limited group of people in the US on iOS and Android.

“Fleet ads support images and video in 9:16. For video, the format supports up to 30-seconds of content. Brands can also add a “swipe-up” call-to-action.”

Tech Trivia Answer: Card company

The Nintendo company is one of the oldest company in the U.S. In 1889, it started as a playing card company.

