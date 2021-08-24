Nigerian stock exchange recovers from Monday loss as Morison, Regal Insurance lead rally

The market capitalisation rose by 0.06 percent on Tuesday, recovering from the dip recorded on Monday.

The equity capitalisation had increased slightly to N20.55 trillion at the end of trading today, rising from N20.54 trillion.

Nigerian stock exchange data showed that the All Share Index jumped by 25.99 basis points to 39,460.68 ASI from 39,434.69 ASI.

Investors participation in the capital market continues to drop, as over 196.80 million shares were traded on Tuesday in 3,881 deals, valued at N1.45 billion.

Against the 211.32 million shares exchanged in 3,939 deals on Monday, which was worth N2.02 billion.

Morison led the chart after its share price appreciated by 10 percent to move from N140kobo to N1.54kobo per share.

Regal Insurance appreciated by 9.52 percent during trading to take its share price from N0.42kobo to N0.46kobo per share.

Tripple Gee share price was up by 9.09 percent to end trading at N0.96kobo from N0.88kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance share price gained 8.51 percent to move from N0.47kobo to N0.51kobo per share at the end of trading.

Jaiz Bank share price rose by 6.90 percent to end trading with N0.62kobo from N0.58kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa topped the losers’ chart after shedding 9.09 percent from its share price during trading to drop from N0.44kobo per share to N0.40kobo per share.

Courtville share price declined from N0.34kobo to N0.31kobo per share following a loss of 8.82 percent in its share price.

Sovereign Insurance share price plunged by 8 percent to end trading at N0.23kobo from N0.25kobo per share.

UACN share price declined from N11.45kobo to N10.70kobo per share after losing 6.55 percent in share price during trading.

Multiverse completed the list as its share price fell by 4.76 percent to end trading at N0.20kobo from N0.21kobo per share.

Courtville was the most active stock as investors traded 22.44 million shares worth N7.33 million.

Sovereign Insurance shares were traded at a volume of 21.31 million and valued at N5.07 million.

Wema Bank was next with 16.94 million shares traded at a cost of N14.59 million.

UBA reported 15.53 million shares worth N116.94 million, while First Bank recorded over 10.83 million traded shares at a value of N80.63 million.

