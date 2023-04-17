Nigerian stock market cap loses N421.07bn

Nigerian bourse value crashed to N27.84 trillion, as the stock market capitalisation dipped by -1.48 per cent on Monday, from N28.26 trillion. This represents a loss of N421.07 billion.

The All-Share Index depreciated from 51,893.94 ASI to close at 51,120.94 ASI, after shedding 773 basis points.

Investors traded 226.59 billion shares, valued at N1.56 billion, in 4,373 deals on Monday.

This contrasted with the 541.98 million shares exchanged in 3,766 deals on Friday, worth N2.36 billion.

Ikeja Hotel led the gainers’ list with N0.11kobo rise in share price to move from N1.16kobo to N1.27 kobo per share.

Transcorp’s share value was up by N0.16kobo to end trading at N1.85kobo from N1.69kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance gained 8.77 per cent to move from N0.57kobo to N0.62kobo per share.

NGX Group gained N2 to close at N26.50kobo, above its opening price of N24.50kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank’s share ended the day with N0.93kobo, rising from N0.88kobo after gaining 5.68 per cent.

Champion topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.49kobo to drop from N4.93kobo to N4.44kobo per share.

International Energy Insurance share price dropped by 6.98 per cent to end trading at N1.20kobo from N1.29kobo per share.

MTN Nigeria lost N16 to end trading with N224 from N240 per share.

Transcorp Hotel share dropped from N6.90kobo to N6.50kobo per share after losing N0.40kobo during trading.

Africa Prudential lost N0.30kobo to drop from N5.50kobo to N5.20kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s top trading with 63.44 million shares valued at N117.36 million.

Fidelity Bank traded 41.30 million shares worth N210.89 million.

Sterling Bank sold 22.78 million shares worth N33.24 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 13.36 million shares valued at N292.63 million, while UBA traded 10.28 million shares valued at N80.68 million.

