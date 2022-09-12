Nigerian stock market capitalization drops to losses in Fidelity Bank, FCMB

The market capitalisation depreciated by -0.13 percent to close at N26.76 trillion on Monday, after the All-Share Index lost 69.41 basis points to fall from 49,695.12 to 49,625.71.

At the end of today’s trading, data from the exchange floor showed investors traded over 86.59 million shares worth N1.17 billion in 3,377 deals.

Multiverse led the gainers’ list with a N0.22kobo rise in share price to move from N2.36kobo to N2.58kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa gained N0.02 to move from N0.3kobo to N0.32kobo per share.

Chams’ share value was up by N0.02 to end trading with N0.33kobo from N0.31kobo per share.

Academy gained N0.1kobo to close at N2.20kobo, above its opening price of N2.1kobo per share.

Regal Insurance’s share traded upward by N0.01 to rise from N0.24kobo to N0.25kobo per share.

Beta Glass topped the losers’ table after shedding N5.1kobo to drop from N51.2kobo to N46.10kobo per share.

NEM’s share price dropped by N0.45kobo to end trading at N5.20kobo from N5.65kobo per share.

Japaul Gold lost N0.02 to end trading with N0.27kobo from N0.29kobo per share.

Fidelity Bank lost N0.24kobo to drop from N3.65kobo to N3.41kobo per share.

FCMB share dropped from N3.5kobo to N3.30kobo per share after losing N0.2kobo during trading.

GTCO led the day’s trading with 19.47 million shares valued at N385.58 million.

Sterling Bank sold 6.21 million shares worth N9.35 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 5.91 million shares valued at N118.67 million

Fidelity Bank traded 5.82 million shares worth N20.02 million, while Chams traded 5.63 million valued at N1.86 million.

