Nigerian stock market exits losing spree as market cap rises by N345.9bn

The equity capitalisation of the Nigerian stock market closed at N28.35 trillion on Wednesday, after the bourse appreciated by 1.23%.

Following the increase, the market cap grew N345.98 billion, up from previous day’s N28 trillion.

The gain was fueled by the 641.77 basis points added to the All Share Index, which rose from 51,949.64 to 52,591.41.

This was after over 382.45 million shares were exchanged in 5,922 deals, worth N4.23 billion, on Wednesday, which is below the 720.19 million shares traded in 6,096 deals on Tuesday, worth N8.86 billion.

Meanwhile, Chams headed the top five gainers list after its firm’s share went up by 9.52 percent, to move from N0.21kobo to N0.23kobo per share.

Airtel Africa share gained N138 to move from N1470 to N1608 per share.

FTN Cocoa gained 6.06 percent to end trading with N0.35kobo from N0.33kobo per share.

Veritas Kapital gained 4.76 percent in share value, to close at N0.22kobo from N0.21kobo per share.

Royal Exchange share appreciated by 3.64 percent, to rise from N1.10kobo per share to N1.14kobo.

The losers table was led by McNichols, with a loss of N0.22kobo from its market price, to drop from N2.20kobo to N1.98kobo per share.

Champion share dropped N0.38kobo to end trading at N3.42kobo from N3.80kobo per share.

PZ was next, losing N1.25kobo to end trading with N11.35kobo from N12.60kobo per share.

Regal Insurance depreciated from N0.31kobo to N0.28kobo per share after losing 9.68 percent during trading.

NEM lost N0.37kobo of its market price, dropping from N4 to N3.63kobo per share.

The top trading equities today are UAC Nigeria, which led with 48.19 million shares traded at a value of N618.64 million.

UBA followed with 31.85 million shares valued at N250.51 million.

AccessCorp was next with 30.69 million shares worth N300.76 million.

First Bank Holdings sold 30.62 million shares worth N327.31 million, while Transcorp traded 27.32 million valued at N32.35 million.

