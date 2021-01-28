Nigerian stocks extend gain for fourth day in a row

Equities trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) extended gains for the fourth day in a row on Thursday as Investors gained N124.86 billion.

The All- Share Index appreciated by 0.57 percent to close at 42,169.41 basis points as against the 0.83 percent growth recorded on Wednesday.

Year- to-Date index moved up by +4.71 percent

A positive breadth was recorded as 27 gainers emerged against 22 losers on Thursday.

Top 5 Gainers

Julius Berger led the gainers’ table on Thursday, up by 9.95 percent to close at N22.6. Stanbic bank gained 5.91 percent to close at N46.6, Nigeria Breweries up 3.28 percent to close at N63, Zenith Bank rose by 3.03 percent to close at N27.2 and Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) leapt to N34 and notched 2.41 percent gain in the process

Top 5 Losers

Mobil topped the losers’ table at the NSE today, declining by 8.62 percent to close at N228.

NEM Merchant Bank dropped by 7.56 percent to end the day at N2.2 and Cadbury slipped by 7.29 percent to N8.9. Livestock dipped to N2.49, recording a 3.86 percent loss and ARDOVA closed at N17.5, going down by 2.78 percent.

Top 5 Trades

At the end of trading, 555.3 million volume of shares exchanged hands in 6,386 deals valued at N5.76 billion as the market capitalization closed at N22.06 trillion.

MOBIL leads the list of active stocks that recorded a spike in volume at the end of today’s session.

Transcorp, Union Bank and Zenith Bank were the most active stocks on Thursday.

Zenith Bank and West African Portland Cement (WAPCO) topped the market value list.

