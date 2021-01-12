Nigerian stocks rise 0.36% With 26 Gainers Against 20 Losers

The Nigerian stock market rose by 0.36% as the All share index moved from 40,150.78 to 40,295.95 largely driven by the advancements in the shares of insurance and industrial goods stocks. In total, 26 stocks gained against 20 losers.

Tuesday, trading saw investors exchange 5,592 deal worth N7.9 billion as the value of stocks also moved from N20.944 trillion to N21.069 trillion.

Dangote Cement led the gainers table as it’s investors became N5 richer, increasing by 2.22percent from N225 to N230.

Dangote cement was followed by Ardova Plc sustaining its momentum this year with a share price increase from N17.95 to N19.7 adding N1.75 or 9.75%.

Analysts this year, have picked Ardova PLC as the stock for 2021 and it seems to be enjoying investors interest.

NASCON came third in the top gainers table after its share price moved from N14.5 to N15.95, up by 10percent.

Also on the gainers table MayBaker which increase by 7.24percent from N3.59 to close at N3.85.while Dangote sugar also increasing from N19.35 to N19.65 up N0.3 or 1.55%.

The total volume of stocks exchange by investors was 1,166,426,632.00 led by UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust, Axa Mansard, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc and sterling bank as the most traded stocks.

