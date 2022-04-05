Nigerian student dies after consuming candy laced with cannabis in UK

A 23-year-old United Kingdom-based Nigerian law student, Damilola Olakanmi, has died after she reportedly consumed a candy mixed with cannabis.

The undergraduate student of Hertfordshire University bought the sweets through a messaging app and they were delivered to her at home on March 29.

The girl, who fell ill after taking the candy, was rushed to Queen’s Hospital, Romford, and died on April 2, leaving behind her 51-year-old mother simply identified as Wumi.

Her 21-year-old friend – a United States-based student visiting the UK – was also treated by medics but was discharged after treatment.

A friend of the deceased’s mother, Richard Taylor, confirmed the incident to journalists in London.

“Wumi has lost her only child – she has nothing now. They had to hold her up because she broke down every time a friend came to the house to give support.

“It’s a tragic warning to all young people about how they live their lives. They should resist drugs. Damilola was a promising young woman who should be looking forward to her future and having children of her own.”

The police said a suspect, Leon Brown, was arrested in connection with the incident on Friday.

