News
Nigerian students build robotic dog as final year project
Three 500-level students of the Ondo State-based higher institution, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, (AAUA) have built a robotic dog as their final year project.
The students of the department of Physics and Electronics identified as Aiyegbeni John, Adeyi Stephen and Loiki Charles became social media sensations after a video of their creative fabrication surfaced online.
Read also: GREENFIELD STUDENTS: Probe ‘missing $30m safe school fund’, SERAP tells Buhari
The youngsters disclosed various features of the dog while controlling it with a remote device. Some of the interesting features of the robot include a black outward design to give the dog a realistic appearance; also, the robot has the characteristics of barking and it can be set in motion.
The scholars have received applause from onlookers since their project surfaced online.
See the students unveil their project below.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...