Nigerian students build robotic dog as final year project

Three 500-level students of the Ondo State-based higher institution, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, (AAUA) have built a robotic dog as their final year project.

The students of the department of Physics and Electronics identified as Aiyegbeni John, Adeyi Stephen and Loiki Charles became social media sensations after a video of their creative fabrication surfaced online.

Read also: GREENFIELD STUDENTS: Probe ‘missing $30m safe school fund’, SERAP tells Buhari

The youngsters disclosed various features of the dog while controlling it with a remote device. Some of the interesting features of the robot include a black outward design to give the dog a realistic appearance; also, the robot has the characteristics of barking and it can be set in motion.

The scholars have received applause from onlookers since their project surfaced online.

See the students unveil their project below.

Join the conversation

Opinions