Nigerian students demand Igboho’s repatriation from Benin

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has appealed to the Federal Government to repatriate a Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, from the Benin Republic where he is being detained.

Igboho has been held by the Beninoise government for allegedly entering the country illegally since July.

NANS South-West Coordinator, Zone D, Adegboye Olatunji, who made the call in a statement in Abeokuta, Ogun State, declared that Igboho’s incarceration in the Benin Republic was no longer justifiable.

The statement read: “The actions, inactions and body language of the Federal Government suggest their culpability or at least their approval concerning the treatment being meted to the self-styled activist.

“It remains within the responsibility of the Federal Government to protect the interest and rights of her citizens within and outside the borders of the country.

“The activities of the Federal Government, however, communicate nonchalance and unwillingness that suggest that the Benin Republic is only acting a script that was scripted by Nigeria government.

“We want to affirm that the continued detention of Sunday Adeyemo is no longer justifiable neither is it rational.

“Therefore, the government should explore every diplomatic option in ensuring his repatriation. As the international community keeps observing the ineptness of the Nigeria Liason Office which has been largely inactive over this issue, we are beginning to suspect that their lackadaisical stance is as directed.

“We must warn the government of Benin Republic that Nigerians are now disenchanted with the handling of this case.

“We advise them to avoid being used as a tool for settling political grievances and to immediately begin and complete the extradition process of Sunday Igboho within a reasonable time frame or we will be forced to make Nigeria unlivable for Beninoise in Nigeria.”

Opinions

