Nigerian students reject proposed extended term limits for President, other elected leaders
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has come out in opposition to a proposed constitutional amendment that would extend the presidential and gubernatorial term from four years to six and limit it to a single term.
35 members of the House of Representatives, under the auspices of Reformed-minded Legislators, last week proposed a bill seeking a single term of six years for the President and state governors.
The lawmakers are equally seeking for rotation of the presidency among the six geopolitical zones of the country, arguing that the proposition if implemented would lead to a reduction in the cost of governance.
However, NANS while reacting to the bill, called on Nigerians, pro-democracy groups, the organised labour and trade unions to mobilise against the bill.
Speaking at a press conference in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Thursday, the National Clerk of the Senate of NANS, Yekini Adewale, described the bill as “a smokescreen” to divert the attention of Nigerians from the current economic pains and agonies that Nigerians are facing.
Adewale said, “Yes, democracy thrives on the pedestal of a synergy between the three arms of government, but when a key arm, such as the legislature, proposes bills and peradventure passes laws that stifle people’s choices or throw spanners in the wheel of the tenets of democracy, then, it is disheartening and must not be allowed.
“NANS, as a non-governmental organisation and the only pressure group that has been agitating for the continued survival and sustainability of our hard-earned democracy from being truncated, does not only condemn the proposed bills, but call on Nigerians to move against such step aimed at achieving a selfish agenda by some unscrupulous politicians.
“If the proposed bills are allowed to see the light of the day, then, our democracy is in total jeopardy.
“Any president or governor who realises that he cannot seek a second term in office, may rather busy himself feathering his own neat instead of delivering good governance to the electorate.
“Expunging the second term from our constitution is synonymous to extinguishing the only power the electorate has to vote out any non-performing president or governor.
“As a student body in the country, we shall mobilise our members massively against these bills seeking to efface accountability, probity, transparency and responsibility from the elected executives and lawmakers.”
The student body considers the proposal “anti-democratic” and fears it would stifle citizens choice. NANS argues that the current two-term limit allows voters to hold their leaders accountable by electing new officials if they are unhappy with performance.
The group also expressed concern that a longer term in office could lead to a lack of urgency and focus on delivering good governance.
The student also revealed that it
plans to mobilize its members to campaign against the amendment.
This development adds another layer of opposition to the proposed term limit extension. The proposal has already faced criticism from some lawmakers. It remains to be seen whether the amendment will receive enough support to pass through the National Assembly.
