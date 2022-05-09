News
Nigerian students threaten to close airports, others over ASUU strike
The National Association of Nigerian Students has on Monday threatened to block all federal roads and airports in the country as a way of reacting against the 12-week extension of the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
ASUU had earlier on Monday rolled over its warning strike to further give the federal government the massive time to mull over the demands of the union.
READ ALSO: Sowore calls for massive protests by Nigerian students over protracted ASUU strike
However, in a statement issued by NANS President, Sunday Asefon, the student body vehemently condemned the inaction of the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari over the industrial action embarked upon on February 14, 2022.
NANS President threatened that students of public universities would not allow political party’s primary election conventions scheduled for May ending to take place.
Details later…
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...