Nigerian students threaten to close airports, others over ASUU strike

36 mins ago

The National Association of Nigerian Students has on Monday threatened to block all federal roads and airports in the country as a way of reacting against the 12-week extension of the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

ASUU had earlier on Monday rolled over its warning strike to further give the federal government the massive time to mull over the demands of the union.

READ ALSO: Sowore calls for massive protests by Nigerian students over protracted ASUU strike

However, in a statement issued by NANS President, Sunday Asefon, the student body vehemently condemned the inaction of the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari over the industrial action embarked upon on February 14, 2022.

NANS President threatened that students of public universities would not allow political party’s primary election conventions scheduled for May ending to take place.

Details later…

Opinions

