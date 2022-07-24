Nigerian team finishes fourth in women’s 4x100m relay at World Championships

Team Nigeria could not make a podium finish in the women’s 4x100m relay event at the 2022 World Athletics Championships as the quartet finished in fourth spot.

Joy Udo-Gabriel, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Grace Nwokocha were the members of the team, which ran 42.22secs in the final.

Running in Lane-8, the Nigerian team repeated the feat of the quartet of Chioma Ajunwa, Endurance Ojokolo, Mercy Nku and Mary Onyali-Omagbem, who finished fourth 11 years ago with a time of 42.52 seconds in Edmonton, Canada.

Read Also: Sports Minister says Team Nigeria fit, ready for Commonwealth Games

Team USA won gold in the relay race in Oregon, followed by Jamaica in second place, and Germany in third position.

The quartet of Melissa Jefferson, Abby Steiner, Jenna Prandini and Twanisha Terry bagged the gold with a world-leading 41.14 seconds.

Jamaica won the Silver in 41.18 seconds, while Germany took home the Bronze with 42.03 seconds finish.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now