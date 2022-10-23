Nigerian tech entrepreneur, Chidi Nwaogu receives global award for education innovation

Chidi Nwaogu, co-founder of Savvy, a global program that trains, supports, and funds aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs, has been today recognized by HundrED, and awarded the HundrED Global Collection Award for Leading Education Innovation.

Out of 3,488 nominations, Nwaogu’s nomination, Savvy, was amongst those awarded as being the most impactful and scalable innovation in education.

According to a post he made on social media, he wrote, “We’re humbled to be recognized as one of the inspiring innovations that are changing the face of education in a post-COVID world.”

Read also:Buhari signs Nigeria Startup Bill into law

The award ceremony is taking place between the 26th and 28th of October at the HundrED Innovation Summit in Helsinki, Finland, where Nwaogu and other winners will be celebrated. The HundrED Innovation Summit will be organized partly with the United Nations University UNU-WIDER and the City of Helsinki.

Backed by the Roddenberry Foundation, the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation, the International Telecommunication Union, and Because International, Savvy was founded to help at least 100,000 unemployed professionals around the world transition into entrepreneurship by equipping them with the knowledge, resources, and support network to build sustainable, innovative, and profitable businesses, as a way to reduce global unemployment that has been broadened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Savvy program is available in 111 languages, including English, French, Chinese, Arabic, Spanish, and Bengali. So far, out of over 96,000 applications, Savvy has selected, trained, supported, and funded over 8,000 individuals in 158 countries, who have gone on to build over 3,000 businesses across diverse sectors in different regions.

HundrED is a not-for-profit organization, which seeks and shares inspiring innovations in education. HundrED’s mission is to give hardworking educators who are driving innovative, impactful, and scalable approaches in education, the recognition, and visibility they deserve.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now