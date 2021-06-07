Nigerian tech founders, investors take turns to criticise Twitter ban by President Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

Tech
Nigerian tech founders, investors take turns to criticise Twitter ban by President Buhari
Top Nigerian tech founders and investors are bothered by the ban of Twitter in Nigeria, as they stated that the decision will affect investors confidence for Nigeria.
Since the Federal Government announced the ban of the social media site, many Nigerians have been critical of the clampdown, and local tech investors are also taking a shot at the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.
In a statement addressing the ban, venture capitalist, Kola Aina, the founder of Ventures Platform Fund, said the decision is an unnecessary distraction considering the challenges faced by Nigerians within the country.
The investor supported the online protest demanding that Twitter be kept on rather than ban. He also said, “I guess we are opting to ban our way to prosperity!”
Read also: PDP accuses APC of connivance with Nigerian govt in Twitter ban
On Sunday, the founder of Paga, Tayo Oviosu, said he hoped the Nigerian government would see there are more positives than negative to have an open internet in the country.
Oviosu likened Nigeria of today to Spain of 1959 which was written about in the novel, “The Labyrinth of the Spirits”. Adding that, “I’ve never been on the wrong track in my life.
“The problem with this dear country of ours is with the tracks themselves, not with those of us walking along them”.
Also contributing his voice to the controversial ban was the founder of Overwood, Tayo Oyedeji, who said the government doesn’t want its citizens to be on Twitter even though it gives Nigerians access to Global CEOs, Venture capitalists, Startup founders, Thinkers, Philosophers, Fund managers.
With the ban still effective, Oyedeji said all Nigerian startups now need to add Regulatory Risk slide to their pitch decks when presenting to investors. In a separate statement, he said the role of government is to create an enabling environment for commerce.
Adding that, “It’s bad enough when a government refuses to help build viable commercial ventures, but it’s worse when they consciously put roadblocks in your way.”
Oyedeji is of the opinion that half of the country can’t move forward “if the other half is pulling backward.”
By Fakoyejo Ayodeji…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....