Nigerian tech founders, investors take turns to criticise Twitter ban by President Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

Top Nigerian tech founders and investors are bothered by the ban of Twitter in Nigeria, as they stated that the decision will affect investors confidence for Nigeria.

Since the Federal Government announced the ban of the social media site, many Nigerians have been critical of the clampdown, and local tech investors are also taking a shot at the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement addressing the ban, venture capitalist, Kola Aina, the founder of Ventures Platform Fund, said the decision is an unnecessary distraction considering the challenges faced by Nigerians within the country.

The investor supported the online protest demanding that Twitter be kept on rather than ban. He also said, “I guess we are opting to ban our way to prosperity!”

On Sunday, the founder of Paga, Tayo Oviosu, said he hoped the Nigerian government would see there are more positives than negative to have an open internet in the country.

Oviosu likened Nigeria of today to Spain of 1959 which was written about in the novel, “The Labyrinth of the Spirits”. Adding that, “I’ve never been on the wrong track in my life.

“The problem with this dear country of ours is with the tracks themselves, not with those of us walking along them”.

Also contributing his voice to the controversial ban was the founder of Overwood, Tayo Oyedeji, who said the government doesn’t want its citizens to be on Twitter even though it gives Nigerians access to Global CEOs, Venture capitalists, Startup founders, Thinkers, Philosophers, Fund managers.

With the ban still effective, Oyedeji said all Nigerian startups now need to add Regulatory Risk slide to their pitch decks when presenting to investors. In a separate statement, he said the role of government is to create an enabling environment for commerce.

Adding that, “It’s bad enough when a government refuses to help build viable commercial ventures, but it’s worse when they consciously put roadblocks in your way.”

Oyedeji is of the opinion that half of the country can’t move forward “if the other half is pulling backward.”

By Fakoyejo Ayodeji…

