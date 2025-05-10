Nigerian televangelist re-arrested for immigration offences in South Africa

Police operatives in South Africa have re-arrested a Nigerian televangelist, Timothy Omotoso, for alleged rape and immigration offences.

Omotoso was released in April after spending nine years in prison for raping and sexually assaulting several young women in his church.

The Police Commissioner General, Fannie Masemola, confirmed the news to journalists on Saturday in Johannesburg.

He said immigration authorities and police arrested the 66-year-old after the church service in the town of East London on Saturday morning.

READ ALSO: South African court jails 21-year-old man for life for raping, murdering six Zimbabwean prostitutes

“He will be facing charges related to violations of the Immigration Act, and he will appear in court on Monday,” Masemola added.

Omotoso, a pastor with the Jesus Dominion International (JDI) church based in South Africa was arrested in 2017 on a 32-count charge of rape, sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now