Nigerian televangelist re-arrested for immigration offences in South Africa

1 day ago

Police operatives in South Africa have re-arrested a Nigerian televangelist, Timothy Omotoso, for alleged rape and immigration offences.

Omotoso was released in April after spending nine years in prison for raping and sexually assaulting several young women in his church.

The Police Commissioner General, Fannie Masemola, confirmed the news to journalists on Saturday in Johannesburg.

He said immigration authorities and police arrested the 66-year-old after the church service in the town of East London on Saturday morning.

South African court jails 21-year-old man for life for raping, murdering six Zimbabwean prostitutes

“He will be facing charges related to violations of the Immigration Act, and he will appear in court on Monday,” Masemola added.

Omotoso, a pastor with the Jesus Dominion International (JDI) church based in South Africa was arrested in 2017 on a 32-count charge of rape, sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

Opinions

