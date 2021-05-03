Nigerian traders in Ghana cry out | Ripples Nigeria

News
Nigerian traders in Ghana cry out
Nigerian traders in Ghana have urged the Federal Government to take urgent steps to stop the harassment of Nigerians by Ghanaian authorities.
This appeal was made by Chukwuemeka Nnaji, President of the Nigerian Union of Traders Association in Ghana (NUTAG) via a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.
Nnaji’s statement came in the wake of the recent arrest of 500 Nigerians in Bolga, in Upper West region of Ghana.
According to him, the Nigerians were arrested by Ghanaian immigration and moved to the Aflao border without proper investigation to ascertain how they got to that country.
“This is not acceptable; we accord respect to the Ghanaian authorities but sometimes they do not reciprocate.
“Those people were victims of a Ghana-based company “Q-Net” with collaborators in Nigeria who deceive people by telling them that there is employment in Ghana and that the job will pay $250 a week.
READ ALSO: Gunmen reportedly abduct 15 traders in Katsina
“They collect between 400 and 500 cedes from them and then they get nothing.
“Nobody knows how they do it, but they smuggle in people from Nigeria to Ghana.
“Unsuspecting Nigerians come to Ghana and they become stranded.
“Government needs to take urgent measures,” Nnaji said.
Due to the constant harassment of Nigerian traders by the Ghanaian authorities, the FG in 2020 stated that it will not hesitate to bring back its traders from Ghana if that will bring a lasting solution over the protracted business row.
Gabriel Odu of NIDCOM’s Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, had quoted the commission’s DG, Abike Dabiri-Erewa expressing willingness to bring Nigerians back home.
She, however, called for peace, stressing that all relevant stakeholders would be engaged to find a lasting solution.
By Mayowa Oladeji…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Olayinka helps Slavia Prague win third successive Czech league title
Nigerian forward, Peter Olayinka has won the Czech Super Liga title with Slavia Prague after enjoying a fine season with...
Inter Milan emerge champions of Serie A for first time since 2010
Serie A giants Inter Milan have emerged champions of the Italian topflight after results went in their favour on Sunday....
Real Madrid win to keep pressure on Atletico as La Liga title race toughens
The La Liga title race is getting tougher as the season draws nearer to its end, with Real Madrid maintaining...
‘Premier League already in our hands’ – Man City need two points to win title
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has expressed his excitement over the team’s victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League...
Dare dissolves 31 sports federations ahead of Olympics, appoints caretakers
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has confirmed the dissolution of the boards of 31 National Olympic...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From PayU’s recognition of Nigeria as the biggest ecommerce market in Africa to the launch of a new feature by...
Nigeria emerges Africa’s biggest e-commerce market. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria emerges Africa’s...
One out of every 100 Nigerian mobile user suffered stalkerware attack in 2020 —Kaspersky
At a time when Nigeria is facing a high trend of insecurity ranging from kidnapping to banditry, among others, a...
Spotify launches income solution for creators. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Spotify launches income...