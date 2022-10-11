Nigerian transvestite, James Brown breaks internet with intimate video

Nigerian transvestite, James Chukwueze Obialor who is better known as James Brown on Monday shut down the internet after his lewd videotape surfaced online.

The controversial transvestite who is otherwise known as the Princess of Africa joined the elongating list of Nigerian celebrities whose lewd video tapes have leaked online. Other notable individuals whose tape has surfaced on social media include- Tiwa Savage, Oxlade and Buju (who is also known as BNXN).

The clip of him having s3x with an unidentified woman which has gone viral on the microblogging platform, Twitter was leaked through Snapchat.

In the video, James Brown can be seen standing unclad over an unidentified naked woman, while holding his manhood.

The lady on the other hand had a lot of whitish substance close to her body.

Several netizens have been left in shock by the controversial tape amid speculation that James Brown is gay. SEE THE PHOTO HERE

See comments from social media users below.

I don hear James brown part of the story,

Body no be fire wood true true .konji na bastard 😀 pic.twitter.com/GgGuUZ26Sc — Leinad💛💯👽 (@sonofjah302) October 10, 2022

Not James Brown knacking this girl while he was a full set of acrylic nails😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/swbmGv3qpL — Bella’s strike from throwing rice ⚡️ (@blck4blck) October 10, 2022

This country self, only us get bobrisky, james brown, portable, akpi 😂😂😂 — Ó.G.B (@OGBdeyforyou) October 10, 2022

This James brown leaked tape is intentional. There is nothing anyone can tell me — Pamilerin Emmanuel (@DaddyPamilerin) October 10, 2022

Nobody:

James brown pretending to be a gay to be nacking girls secretly 😂 pic.twitter.com/0EvIEBbvoh — RICHARD_IFECO0 🇳🇬🦅🌟🤍 (@Richard_Ifeco0) October 11, 2022

#LGBTQ Community right now after seeing James Brown video 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/On79itNRfS — Cruise TV (@cruise_tv6) October 10, 2022

How James brown is watching u guys trend him 😎😎 #JamesBrown #PrincessofAfricow pic.twitter.com/HiXmmbzMs7 — Zuby Queen (@queen_zuby) October 10, 2022

Men no dey com like this nahh James brown came like a true princess 👸🏾 he is 😂💨 pic.twitter.com/O3mmyHXTw4 — #kure🐾🧸 (@BengeezyOrifa) October 10, 2022

Mood when niccurs see James brown Sex tape and remember their babes have always done girls night out with him 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0sok79SaMk — LUWAOFOAU (ORI ADE 🤴👑) (@luwaofoau1) October 10, 2022

James Brown and Bobrisky are just using LGTV to Cashout, James brown wey even look like Pesin wey go like punah too much 😂😂 — LERRY 👑 (@_AsiwajuLerry) October 10, 2022

So James brown no cum inside Smart kid pic.twitter.com/Z7013nEuUh — level up7 ❁ (@bb9ja7) October 10, 2022

That James Brown video has to be the most traumatizing thing I’ve seen this year. — TIFE🇬🇧🌚 (@ZeekiHodl) October 10, 2022

