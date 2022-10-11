Entertainment
Nigerian transvestite, James Brown reacts to leaked lewd videotape
Nigerian transvestite, James Brown revealed that he is sad and depressed after his lewd videotape surfaced on social media.
The transvestite on Monday night sent social media agog after a video of him having s*x with an unidentified woman surfaced on social media.
Brown, whose real name is James Obialor, gained a reputation for himself on social media as a crossdresser who paints his nails and uses feminine attire. Despite his effeminacy, Brown has continued to maintain that he is not gay and he has a girlfriend.
Social media users doubted his virility until he stunned netizens when he was seen engaging in s*xual intercourse with a lady.
In a video he shared on his Instagram page on Monday, James Brown said, ”Do you know one thing you guys don’t understand? I said I had a girlfriend and you guys didn’t believe me. Do I not look man enough?
“Try me, bring your girlfriend and let me knack her front and back.”
The video trended alongside the tape on Twitter, as tweeps slammed the self-acclaimed ‘Princess of Africa’ for having sex with a lady when he also identifies as one.
In the heat of the knocks, James Brown revealed on Tuesday that he was sad and depressed.
He also revealed that he couldn’t sleep well and felt like he was having a bad dream.
“I can’t sleep well. I am having a bad dream,” James Brown tweeted.
He added, “For the first time in a long time, I am sad and depressed. I feel down and tired. Is this what it feels like?”
For the first time in a long time I am sad & depressed, I feel down and tired. Is this what it fell like
— Princess 👸of Africow james brown (@wf_jamesbrown) October 11, 2022
