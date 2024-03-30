News
Nigerian travellers rejoice over Air Peace inaugural direct Lagos-London flight
Air Peace, the country’s flag carrier, has officially launched direct flights between Lagos and London. The inaugural flight took off from the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (New Terminal) in Lagos on Saturday, March 30th, 2024, carrying 260 passengers.
The development was made known on the Air Peace X handle on Saturday.
The airline wrote, “London service has commenced and we’re delighted to have achieved yet another feat in our drive to continually provide peaceful connectivity across cities.
“A big thank you to everyone who contributed to the success of this launch.”
Present at the inaugural flight to London was the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo; and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anita, among others.
Air Peace announces new London route prices: economy N1.2m, business for N4m
This marks a significant milestone for Nigerian aviation, re-establishing a direct connection to London after a gap of several years. Passengers can now enjoy a more convenient travel experience, eliminating the need for layovers and connecting flights.
Air Peace will operate daily flights using a combination of Boeing 777 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, known for their spacious cabins and comfortable amenities. This increased capacity is expected to cater to the high demand for travel between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.
The successful launch comes after Air Peace secured the necessary permits, including the Foreign Carrier Operator Permit (FCOP) and Third Country Operator Permit, in November 2023. The airline also received support from the Nigerian government, with both the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development and the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment present at the inaugural flight.
Air Peace‘s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Allen Onyema, expressed his delight at this achievement, highlighting the airline’s commitment to providing “peaceful connectivity across cities.” This new route is expected to benefit not only passengers but also the Nigerian economy by boosting tourism and trade opportunities.
