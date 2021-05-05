Nigerian tribal mark model, Adetutu OJ, exposes married man who offered her 500k for s3x | Ripples Nigeria

Adetutu OJ, a popular Nigerian face model and activist has shared screenshots of her conversation with a married man who has offered to give her the sum of N500,000 for sex.

As seen in their WhatsApp conversation, her suitor was prepared to give her the whopping sum for just a one night stand affair.

The married man had explained in the chat that he fantasizes about having sex with an “ugly” woman and that was why he wanted to have sex with Adetutu.

He offered to pay fifty thousand naira upfront and the rest later.

Read also: Four men who gang-raped married woman in front of her tied-up husband hanged in Iran

Adetutu, who did not find the conversation and deal funny, said that she had to play along, just to get more information about the man and also with the plan to expose him.

The plan was successful and Adetutu exposed the chat and his photos, she later revealed that he returned to her inbox to beg.

However, she wasn’t willing to listen to his pleas.

Sharing the chat, the face model wrote;

”I have been waiting for this person to open their page for over two hours and I am impatient about it.

“My friend told me to play along until I get his pictures. He sent them but I dint want to believe the pictures he sent were his because how can you call me ugly when you look like rat.

“Clout chaser in my DMs and it is funny and not funny. I even have the ones telling me to come to Dubai. “Una wan kill me”, she said.

See the chat below.

Join the conversation

Opinions