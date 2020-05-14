Nigerian troops ambush Boko Haram in Borno, kill 9 terrorists, 2 soldiers wounded

Nigerian troops on Wednesday killed nine Boko Haram terrorists following an ambush along the Maiduguri, Damaturu road, Borno State.

This was revealed in a statement by the acting Director Army Public Relation, Col. Sagir Musa.

“So far, 9 Boko Haram terrorists lost their lives, two gun trucks mounted with anti aircraft guns have been captured and exploitation is ongoing by the troops. Two soldiers are slightly wounded,” the statement read.

According to the Army spokesman, troops of Sector 1, Operation LAFIYA DOLE staged an ambush at identified Boko Haram terrorists’ crossing point at Mainok-Jakana axis in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State at about 1830 hours on the on May 13, 2020.

Sagir said, “The ambush was another success for the Nigerian troops against the bad element.”

Earlier report on Wednesday had claimed that residents of Maiduguri were in panic mood following two large sounds of explosion along the Maiduguri Airport road.

But in the statement, Sagir clarified that the sound was when military vehicles were heading for the battle with terrorists who attempted to make an inroad into Maiduguri.

