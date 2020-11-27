Nigerian troops attack bandits in Kaduna

Bandits terrorising residents of Kaduna state, sharing borders with Niger State, have reportedly been attacked by the Nigerian Army and Air Force troops.

It was gathered that the troops launched the attack in response to the attack on Kugosi and Kajari villages in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state by the bandits on Wednesday.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Thursday.

According to him, the military authorities notified the Kaduna State government that troops have attacked another group of bandits in Chikun LGA close to the boundaries with Niger State.

He said that some bandits had on Wednesday morning attacked Kugosi and Kajari general areas in Chikun local government area.

“This forced locals to flee the villages to some other communities in the local government. On receipt of the information, the Kaduna State Government contacted the military who confirmed that troops had already been deployed to track the armed bandits.”

He further explained that according to the operational feedback, ground and air components of the military subsequently engaged the bandits.

He however, said that the Kaduna State Government is grateful to the military for the successful outing and breakthrough.

