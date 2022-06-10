Metro
Nigerian troops eliminate scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, recover arms, drugs in Borno
The Nigerian Army says troops from the 115 Battalion have eliminated scores of Boko Haram and terrorists of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), in what it calls aggressive clearance operation several communities in Borno State.
According to a statement by Army spokesman, Brig. Gen. Onyeama Nwachukwu on Friday, the encounter which took place on Thursday, saw the
troops also recover one gun truck, two civilian Hilux vehicles, arms, ammunition and assorted drugs.
“This is the latest in a series of successes recorded by the Nigerian Army within the week,” the statement said.
“Earlier, the gallant Troops of 29 Brigade neutralized several BHT/ISWAP Terrorists who blocked Maiduguri-Damaturu Road in Goni Masari.
“After a hot pursuit, and guidance from the Nigerian Air Force, several of the fleeing terrorists were neutralized.
Read also:Nigerian govt blames ISWAP for church attack that killed 40 people in Owo
“Arms and ammunitions including various assorted drugs and enhancers were recovered.
“Three guntrucks were recovered from a location at about twenty kilometres away from the scene of incident, after they tried to escape on sighting backup troops advance.
“About five abducted commuters were rescued by the troops while scores of terrorists were eliminated with troops still chasing those that escaped.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...