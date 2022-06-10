Nigerian troops eliminate scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, recover arms, drugs in Borno

The Nigerian Army says troops from the 115 Battalion have eliminated scores of Boko Haram and terrorists of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), in what it calls aggressive clearance operation several communities in Borno State.

According to a statement by Army spokesman, Brig. Gen. Onyeama Nwachukwu on Friday, the encounter which took place on Thursday, saw the

troops also recover one gun truck, two civilian Hilux vehicles, arms, ammunition and assorted drugs.

“This is the latest in a series of successes recorded by the Nigerian Army within the week,” the statement said.

“Earlier, the gallant Troops of 29 Brigade neutralized several BHT/ISWAP Terrorists who blocked Maiduguri-Damaturu Road in Goni Masari.

“After a hot pursuit, and guidance from the Nigerian Air Force, several of the fleeing terrorists were neutralized.

“Arms and ammunitions including various assorted drugs and enhancers were recovered.

“Three guntrucks were recovered from a location at about twenty kilometres away from the scene of incident, after they tried to escape on sighting backup troops advance.

“About five abducted commuters were rescued by the troops while scores of terrorists were eliminated with troops still chasing those that escaped.

