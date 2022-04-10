Nigerian troops eliminate top ISWAP commander, 19 others, in Borno clear out attack

A top commander of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Abubakar Dan-Buduma, alongside 19 of his fighters, have been eliminated by Nigerian troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), in a clear out attack in Kwalaram Village of Marte Local Council of Borno State.

Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, spokesman of the Nigerian Army, who disclosed this on Saturday while briefing journalists on the ongoing war against terrorism in Nigeria, said Dan-Buduma and his lieutenants were eliminated in an “intelligence-led and coordinated aerial and ground bombardment by the Nigerian Air Task Force, under Operation Hadin Kai, and the Multi-National Joint Task Force in Kwalaram Village.”

“The eliminated ISWAP commander, Dan-Buduma, who recently replaced Muhammed Ba’ana, was the ISWAP’s Chief Naval Officer commanding the waterways of Kirta, Bakassi, Buningil, and Doron Buhari, in Marte Council.

“He was appointed in January this year to replace Ba’ana as the naval commanding officer in the lake.

“Apart from Dan-Buduma, other terrorists were also killed in similar airstrikes in the ISWAP convoy of gun trucks in the Arege/Bukar Mairam axis of the Lake Chad Basin while hideouts in the basin were also destroyed in the coordinated airstrikes.

“The success of the multiple airstrikes were achieved under the ongoing Operation Lake Sanity, and Desert Sanity Phase II.

“On April 3, 2022, credible intelligence on the insurgent fighters’ convergence led to the killing of 20 of them in another coordinated attack.

“The terrorists had converged on an area preparing to launch attacks on the nearest military base in the Lake Chad region when our gallant troops, acting on superior intelligence struck and took them out,” he said.

