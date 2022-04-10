Metro
Nigerian troops eliminate top ISWAP commander, 19 others, in Borno clear out attack
A top commander of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Abubakar Dan-Buduma, alongside 19 of his fighters, have been eliminated by Nigerian troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), in a clear out attack in Kwalaram Village of Marte Local Council of Borno State.
Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, spokesman of the Nigerian Army, who disclosed this on Saturday while briefing journalists on the ongoing war against terrorism in Nigeria, said Dan-Buduma and his lieutenants were eliminated in an “intelligence-led and coordinated aerial and ground bombardment by the Nigerian Air Task Force, under Operation Hadin Kai, and the Multi-National Joint Task Force in Kwalaram Village.”
“The eliminated ISWAP commander, Dan-Buduma, who recently replaced Muhammed Ba’ana, was the ISWAP’s Chief Naval Officer commanding the waterways of Kirta, Bakassi, Buningil, and Doron Buhari, in Marte Council.
“He was appointed in January this year to replace Ba’ana as the naval commanding officer in the lake.
Read also: Nigerian troops overrun Sambisa forest, capture terrorists’ stronghold —DMO
“Apart from Dan-Buduma, other terrorists were also killed in similar airstrikes in the ISWAP convoy of gun trucks in the Arege/Bukar Mairam axis of the Lake Chad Basin while hideouts in the basin were also destroyed in the coordinated airstrikes.
“The success of the multiple airstrikes were achieved under the ongoing Operation Lake Sanity, and Desert Sanity Phase II.
“On April 3, 2022, credible intelligence on the insurgent fighters’ convergence led to the killing of 20 of them in another coordinated attack.
“The terrorists had converged on an area preparing to launch attacks on the nearest military base in the Lake Chad region when our gallant troops, acting on superior intelligence struck and took them out,” he said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...